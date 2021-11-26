If the play-by-play does not appear on your device, tap here.
2021 Minnesota High School Football Tournament
Maple Grove 31, Woodbury 12
Gophers miss chance to play for Big Ten West title but still hoping for the Axe
Nebraska's fourth-quarter meltdown leads to Iowa win, which eliminated Minnesota's title hopes.
Honor, Dawes help Clemson beat Charleston Southern 91-59
Nick Honor had 17 points and seven assists, Al-Amir Dawes scored 16 points and Clemson beat Charleston Southern 91-59 on Friday.
No. 17 Iowa's rally deals Huskers another heartbreaking loss
Spencer Petras plunged 2 yards for a touchdown with 2:58 left to give 17th-ranked Iowa its first lead, and the Hawkeyes came back from a 15-point deficit in the third quarter to beat Nebraska 28-21 on Friday.
Amzil hits jumper at buzzer, Dayton beats No. 4 Kansas 74-73
Mustapha Amzil's lone basket of the game was a memorable one.