The Gophers and Baylor tied 1-1 in nonconference women's soccer on Thursday night in Waco, Texas. The game was the season opener for both teams and the start was delayed nearly two hours by rain.

Khyah Harper scored unassisted for Minnesota in the 52nd minute. Haven Terry's goal for the Bears in the 80th minute tied it.

Harper is a sophomore forward; she played for Centennial in high school.

Stillwater girls' hockey coach Mira Jalosuo is leaving that position after three seasons to be a St. Cloud State women' hockey assistant coach, the Youth Hockey Hub tweeted. The Finn was a defenseman for the Gophers on NCAA championship teams in 2012 and 2013.

Gophers sixth-year offensive lineman Chuck Filiaga was named to the watch list for the 2022 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award. He transferred to Minnesota this season from Michigan.

Augustana was named the favorite in men's and women's cross-country in preseason NSIC coaches' polls.