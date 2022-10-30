Any drama about which quarterback would start for the Gophers on Saturday against Rutgers — Tanner Morgan or Athan Kaliakmanis — quickly disappeared when Morgan appeared with the first team in pregame warmups.

Morgan, the sixth-year senior who missed last week's game at Penn State after suffering a concussion on Oct. 15 at Illinois, got the nod over Kaliakmanis, the redshirt freshman who played and showed promise against the Nittany Lions.

With the Gophers riding running back Mohamed Ibrahim, Morgan didn't have to pass often, but he went 14-for-21 for 122 yards with no interceptions. His completion percentage would have been better if not for at least three drops on catchable balls.

"I thought he played well," coach P.J. Fleck said. "… He had a heck of a week of practice. I talked to both players Sunday. Athan was tremendous. He encourages Tanner and wants Tanner to do really well."

Morgan helped keep the Gophers offense moving with his feet, too, converting a third-and-8 situation on Minnesota's first drive with a 15-yard gain to the Rutgers 46. He finished with three carries for 17 yards and was not sacked.

He wasn't concerned about taking contact.

"There was no hesitation," Morgan said. "Whatever it takes to win. So, if it's a third down and I'm scrambling to get the first down, I'm not gonna slide until it's over the sticks."

Sitting out the Penn State game wasn't easy, but Morgan still wanted to contribute.

"I knew I wouldn't be able to play last week, and whatever it takes to help the team be successful and whatever role it is," he said. "It was more of a leadership and a coaching role and helping guys in whatever I could."

Sitting by Ibrahim during the postgame news conference, Morgan spoke of how he appreciated getting back on the field and the process it involved.

"When I was able to clear everything [in concussion protocol], it was a really good feeling because it's a joy to be out there," Morgan said. "Just to play football, be part of this program and culture and to step out here on Saturdays, it's an honor, especially when you get to be in the backfield next to the GOAT [Ibrahim]."

Better on third downs

During the Gophers' three-game skid, third-down situations had become problematic on both defense and offense. The defense entered Saturday ranking third nationally in allowing opponents to convert 25% (21-for-84) their third-down situations. Most of that was built on a strong showing of 14.29% in September. In three previous October games, the Gophers ranked 46th nationally at 35.71% (15-for-42).

Saturday, the Gophers defense held the Scarlet Knights to 2-for-10 on third downs.

The Gophers offense entered the day still leading the nation at 58.33% (49-for-84). It was 41-for-52 (78.85%) in September but only 8-for-32 (25%, 122nd nationally) in the first three October games.

Against Rutgers, the Gophers offense was 12-for-18 on third downs, including 7-for-9 in the first half.

Etc.

• Gophers linebacker Cody Lindenberg made his first start since the 2020 opener against Michigan and finished with five tackles, including one for loss. He earned praise from safety Tyler Nubin. "This is one of the hardest workers that we've got on this team and one of the most dedicated guys we've got on this team," Nubin said. "He holds himself to an incredibly high standard."

• Wide receiver Dylan Wright, who did not travel to Penn State because of disciplinary reasons, was back in the lineup but did not have a reception.

• Former Gophers tackle Rian Melander gave the speech during Saturday's captains' breakfast.

• The Gophers' game at Nebraska next Saturday will start at 11 a.m. and be televised on ESPN2.