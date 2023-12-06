Tackle Aireontae Ersery on Tuesday night became the latest Gophers football player to indicate he's returning to the team for the 2024 season, announcing on the X platform that he will be back as a client with Dinkytown Athletes.

Ersery, a fourth-year sophomore from Kansas City, Mo., earned second-team All-Big Ten honors this season after being an honorable mention choice in 2022. The 6-6, 325-pounder has been a starter at left tackle the past two seasons.

Ersery joins prominent teammates Daniel Jackson, Justin Walley, Darius Taylor, Jah Joyner and Danny Striggow in announcing their return to the Minnesota program, crediting their Dinkytown Athletes, the name, image and likeness collective that consults with the athletic department.