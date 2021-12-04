The previous two times the Gophers met Stanford in the NCAA tournament it was in the Final Four at neutral sites. Both times, the Gophers lost. On Saturday they'll get a chance at some revenge inside the raucous confines of Maturi Pavilion.

Minnesota, the No. 12 overall seed and host for the first two rounds, opened its tournament Friday night with a sweep of South Dakota 25-19, 25-22, 25-17, as matches returned to campus sites after last season's tournament was sequestered in Omaha.

The win set up a second round matchup with the Cardinal that is more typically reserved for the final weekend of the tournament.

The Gophers have reached three Final Fours since 2015 under Hugh McCutcheon. Stanford has reached four — winning it all in 2016, 2018 and 2019. They defeated the Gophers in four sets at the national semifinals in 2016 under former coach John Dunning and three sets under current coach Kevin Hambly in 2019.

But this hasn't been a normal campaign for Stanford, as they finished 18-10 in the regular season — the team hadn't lost more than 10 games since 2000.

The two teams met in Eugene, Oregon in September at the Big Ten/Pac 12 Challenge and the Gophers won easily in four sets. It marked only the second win in program history over the Cardinal.

The familiarity for Hambly and McCutcheon extends beyond the court. The two met as players at BYU, coached for USA Volleyball, faced off several teams when Hambly was coach at Illinois and have a friendship that runs so deep Hambly was the best man at McCutcheon's wedding.

Both say when their teams compete, it's all about the players. That's one area where the Gophers might find themselves at a disadvantage.

First Team All-Big Ten libero CC McGraw missed the first round due to medical reasons and while junior Rachel Kilkelly filled in, there is no replacing McGraw. The senior is a two-time all-conference standout and No. 5 all-time in digs.

The team had no comment on her availability for Saturday.

The Gophers were able to use their balance and depth to defeat a South Dakota team that was up for the challenge.

Big Ten Player of the Year Stephanie Samedy was all over the court — with 13 kills and eight digs — they also received key offensive contributions from sophomore Jenna Wenaas (10 kills, six digs) and senior Airi Miyabe (eight kills, four digs). Melani Shaffmaster added a game-high 28 assists.

And while Stanford brought its championship pedigree to Minneapolis, this wasn't the usual opening weekend of the tournament for the Cardinal.

They hadn't travelled for the first round since 2004 and had to grind out a four-set victory 25-19, 23-25, 25-18, 25-17 over an Iowa State team that featured three players who were all-conference in the Big 12 this season.

In the end, the Cardinal's height and talent won out. Kami Miner, the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, hovered in the middle of everything, totaling a game-high 52 assists while hitters Kendall Kipp and Caitie Baird showed why they were named all-conference this week.

Baird finished with 22 kills on 48 attempts (.396%) while Kipp added 20 on 36 (.417%).

Now the Gophers and Cardinal ready for a second-round matchup with a Final Four feel. The recent matchups pepper the highest level of competition the sport has to offer.

It's doubtful anyone will object to an unusually early reunion.