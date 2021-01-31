After a close first set, the No. 7 Gophers swept Maryland 25-23, 25-18, 25-15 on Saturday in College Park, Md., to improve to 4-0 this season.

Minnesota is 15-0 against the Terrapins all-time.

Freshman Taylor Landfair, a 6-5 outside hitter, led the Gophers with 11 kills and hit .500 with one error in 20 attempts. Adanna Rollins had nine kills.

Regan Pittman hit .889 — a career high; she hit .750 vs. Indiana on Sept. 27, 2019 — with eight kills in nine attempts plus three aces.

Melani Shaffmaster, another freshman from the nation's top-ranked recruiting class, added 28 assists, seven digs, six kills and two aces.

Katie Myers, a graduate transfer from Maryland, led the Gophers with six blocks, while CC McGraw had nine digs.

Rebekah Rath led the Terrapin in kills with 13.

As a team, Minnesota had 42 kills, 39 digs, 10 aces, seven blocks and hit .362.

Maryland (0-4) hit .247, had 38 kills, 35 digs and four blocks.

For the second straight night, Minnesota had at least 10 aces in a match. The Gophers had 11 Friday night against Maryland.

Those totals were the most in back-to-back matches in over five years.

