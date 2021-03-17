The Gophers are officially returning to the NCAA men's hockey tournament for the first time since 2017, and they're doing so with a freshly acquired title: Big Ten tournament champions.

Led by eight points by the Blake McLaughlin-Sammy Walker-Scott Reedy line and 46 saves from Jack LaFontaine, the second-seeded Gophers held off regular-season champion Wisconsin 6-4 on Tuesday night in the Big Ten tournament championship game at Compton Family Ice Arena in South Bend, Ind. The Big Ten tourney title, which earned an automatic NCAA tournament bid, is the Gophers' second since the new conference began in 2014 and joins the 2015 crown.

The Gophers (23-6), who were swept by a combined 12-2 by the Badgers on Feb. 5-6 in Minneapolis, bolstered their case to be one of the four No. 1 regional seeds in the NCAA tournament. The 16-team field will be announced at 6 p.m. Sunday on ESPNU.

Wisconsin (20-9-1), which got two goals from Roman Ahcan and one each from Cole Caufield and Mike Vorlicky, is certain to receive one of the 10 at-large bids to the NCAAs.

Unlike the previous two games in which they had to rally from deficits before winning in overtime against Michigan State and Michigan, the Gophers never trailed Tuesday. They appeared to blow the game open with a four-goal second period that featured McManus, Reedy and Jaxon Nelson scoring in a 2:36 span.

But the Gophers had to hold on as the Badgers scored three third-period goals. McLaughlin's empty-net goal sealed it with 25 seconds left.

McLaughlin finished with two goals and two assists, Reedy, McManus and Nelson each had a goal and an assist, and defenseman Mike Koster scored.

Wisconsin got the game's first power play at 7:04 of first period when Sampo Ranta was called for boarding Josh Ess during a race for the puck, and Gophers coach Bob Motzko disagreed vehemently with the questionable call. The Badgers' power play, however, was negated when Caufield was whistled for high-sticking.

Wisconsin killed the ensuing Gophers power play, but seven seconds later McLaughlin took a pass from Reedy, cut to the net and slid the puck past Rowe at 10:32 for a 1-0 lead. Jackson LaCombe got the second assist.

McLaughlin helped the Gophers stretch the lead to 2-0 early in the second period. He patiently waited with the puck and found pinching defenseman Mike Koster, who lasered a shot under Rowe's right arm at 1:47. Walker got the second assist.

The Gophers continued pressing, hemming Wisconsin in its zone for long stretches and keeping the Badgers on their heels. They couldn't, however, stretch the lead to 3-0.

Instead, Wisconsin cut the lead to 2-1 at 12:54 when Roman Ahcan grabbed a puck that deflected off Ranta's stick and fired it past LaFontaine.

McManus restored the two-goal lead, 3-1, at 15:24 of the second, poking in the pass after a shot by Ranta.

The Gophers weren't nearly done in the second period.

At 16:49, Reedy scored on a rush started by LaCombe. McLaughlin passed to Walker, who found Reedy for a 4-1 lead.

Only 1:15 later, Nelson took a backhanded pass from McManus and beat Rowe in tight, making it 5-1 and prompting Wisconsin coach Tony Granato to pull Rowe in favor of Robbie Beydoun.

The Star Tribune did not travel for this game. This article was written using the television broadcast and video interviews before and/or after the game.