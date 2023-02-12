Ben Johnson's Gophers don't lead the Big Ten in many favorable categories, but there was one area that helped them compete with only eight scholarship players available Sunday.

The Gophers lead the Big Ten with four freshmen averaging at least 18 minutes per game – and three of them started against Iowa.

In the first half, Jaden Henley, Joshua Ola-Joseph and Pharrel Payne combined for 15 of the team's 29 points to help the Gophers go from down a dozen points to only a three-point halftime deficit.

After a postponed game earlier in the week following a COVID-19 pause, the Gophers battled their border rival Hawkeyes for as long as they could shorthanded until falling 68-56 at Williams Arena.

The Gophers (7-16, 1-12) saw their losing streak extend to eight games, the longest in the regular season since 2017-18. But leading scorer and rebounder Dawson Garcia missed his fifth straight game with a bone bruise.

To make matters worse Sunday, Garcia's replacement inside, Payne, picked up his second foul three minutes into the game. The Hawkeyes (16-9, 8-6) immediately took advantage in the paint to pull ahead 18-6 after a fouled putback by Filip Rebraca.

Ola-Joseph, who had a team-high 11 points Sunday, already had a major role due to injuries. Henley was in the starting lineup for the 10th time this season, but it was his first start since a Dec. 8 loss against Michigan.

A 6-7 freshman from California, Henley had seven of his 10 points during an 16-6 run that cut it to a two-point deficit late in the first half Sunday. That already tied for the most Henley scored since his season-high 16 points Nov. 11 against St. Francis Brooklyn.

In the previous two games, the Gophers suffered back-to-back 35-point losses to Rutgers and Maryland. Never in the history of the program had they lost consecutive games by 30 points or more, but Johnson argued that no other team in the Big Ten had been forced to rely on so much inexperience due to injuries.

The Gophers were led in scoring by freshmen eight times this season entering Sunday's game, including against Rutgers (Ola-Joseph had a season-high 17 points) and Maryland (Payne had 12 of his 14 points in the first half).

The most points by a Gophers freshmen this season were 20 points from Minnesota Mr. Basketball Braeden Carrington from Park Center, but he missed his eighth straight game with a leg injury.

The U's freshmen able to see extended playing time during the last month have been getting more comfortable competing in a rough and rugged Big Ten. That still can't replace having veterans leading the way.

In the second half, Ola-Joseph's fourth three-pointer of the season pulled the Gophers within 39-37 around the 17-minute mark. But Iowa's Kris Murray answered with five straight points to thwart any comeback hopes. Murray finished with 28 points and 14 rebounds.

The Hawkeyes used a 12-2 run to build an insurmountable lead on the shoulders of Murray, who finished with 18 points in the second half. Murray, the Big Ten's second leading scorer, threw down an uncontested dunk for a 66-52 lead under three minutes to play.

Garcia's absence and Payne's foul trouble gave Iowa a significant advantage in the paint. The Gophers were outrebounded 44-33, including giving up 17 offensive rebounds.