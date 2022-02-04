Ben Johnson's approach with the Gophers men's basketball program was the same when he started 10-1 as it is now that his team's lost seven of eight games.

Before the season, the 41-year-old first-time head coach and his staff knew they were facing a massive rebuild, with 10 newcomers and a roster lacking Big Ten experience and depth, especially in the frontcourt.

"Especially in Year 1, you don't have everything there yet," Johnson said Wednesday, after the U competed hard in an 88-73 loss against No. 4 Purdue at Williams Arena.

The Gophers (11-8, 2-8 Big Ten) have proven to be better than most people expected in Johnson's first year, but they're entering Sunday at Iowa ahead of only last-place Nebraska in the Big Ten standings.

As much as he hopes to turn the season around soon, Johnson's perspective hasn't changed. He understands, like his Big Ten coaching peers, building a program is a process.

"That's the thing we've got to keep sight of, is we're just continuing to build," Johnson said. "Even in wins. Still finding ways to build and keep it going in the right direction. That's our challenge the rest of the year – to win, to build, and to grow each and every day."

In Wednesday's loss against the Boilermakers, the Gophers faced an 18-point deficit early in the second half, but they pulled within striking distance with a 15-4 run.

Part of it was the 1-2 scoring punch of Jamison Battle and Payton Willis, who combined for 45 points, including 24 points in the second half. But the Gophers also received a lift from bench when freshman Treyton Thompson scored five points to pull within 63-56.

Gophers fans showed how loud the Barn can be when Johnson's team hung around with the former No. 1-ranked Boilermakers, who are a Big Ten title and Final Four contender loaded with talent.

Purdue coach Matt Painter said the Gophers "got the right guy" with Johnson's pride and enthusiasm about his school and state.

"When it's your alma mater and you lose you might think like you're letting everybody down," said Painter, a former Purdue player. "But you've got unbelievable pride that you're going to do everything in your power to try to get it going again and get it consistent.

"The way [Johnson's] put this together with these guys and how competitive they are, he's done a fabulous job with this group."

Painter, who signed former Wayzata guard Camden Heide to his 2022 recruiting class, wouldn't be surprised if the Gophers are making more noise in the Big Ten sooner than later because of the talent in Minnesota high school hoops.

"He's going to do good because there's a bunch of players here," Painter added. "There's a bunch of players in the Minneapolis area. We all know there's only one [Big Ten] school. So I know he's going to go as hard as he can to get people to stay home. And he's also proven he can go out and get other guys."

Beyond his advantages of being homegrown, Johnson impressed Michigan State's Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo with his coaching ability, enhanced by his staff, including his former DeLaSalle coach Dave Thorson.

"I've watched him run some things at the end of games at Mississippi State and at Pitt," Izzo said. "I just think he's doing a hell of a job. I know what it's like to be a first-year head coach to do that in the Big Ten. It's not easy. And then to put all that together and think that you lost your whole team … that's very difficult."

Rebounding issues and poor defensive stretches in the second half and late in games have cost the Gophers. They were a last-second shot from Joey Hauser away from taking Izzo's Spartans into overtime in a 71-69 loss on Jan. 12.

Minnesota was already down two frontcourt players with major knee injuries to Parker Fox and Isaiah Ihnen, but it had to play without sixth-year senior center Eric Curry in an 81-71 loss against Iowa on Jan. 16 at the Barn.

The following game was the highlight of the season so far when Johnson's squad rallied to beat Rutgers 68-65 with only seven scholarship players, including the Gophers' leading scorer Battle out with an illness.

Half-way through Big Ten play, the Gophers aren't interested in looking back on missed opportunities, including Sunday's 66-60 loss at rival and No. 11 Wisconsin.

"You've got to keep fighting," Battle said. "Eventually we'll breakthrough. I think that's something coach says every day. We're going to catch a break soon, if we just keep believing, keep fighting and doing what we're doing. I feel like we've played well enough to win some of these games."

Johnson was a sponge before the season when taking advice from several Big Ten coaches, especially mainstays such as Painter and Izzo. He envisions following their blueprint to success.

"They've been where we're trying to go," Johnson said Wednesday. "Our goal one day is to be the team we just played today.

"Where you're loaded up with offense, defense, with your veterans, and you've got skill. And the expectation is not you are making the [NCAA tournament], it's what seed you're going to be. You're fighting for a top-four seed or a No. 1 seed. You're trying to win the Big Ten. That's going to be the fun challenge."