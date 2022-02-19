Gophers senior starting point guard Payton Willis will miss Saturday's game against Northwestern due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, the team announced.
Willis, who averages 15.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists this season, had 10 points and six turnovers combined on 4-for-17 shooting the past two games seemingly under the weather, but he was cleared to play.
The 6-4 Fayetteville, Ark., native was averaging nearly 19 points in his previous eight games before the two-game road trip at Ohio State and Penn State.
The Gophers are expecting to start senior guard Sean Sutherlin against Northwestern to replace Willis .
