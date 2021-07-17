Former Gophers point guard Marcus Carr announced on social media Saturday that he will transfer to Texas.

"Hook 'Em," Carr wrote on Instagram, as he made a "Hook 'em Horns" gesture with his right hand while wearing a Texas jersey.

The 6-2 Carr — who was a first-team All-Big Ten selection by the Associated Press this past season, a second-team pick by the media and a third-team pick by the coaches — was one of the most sought-after transfers in men's basketball. He finished third in the Big Ten in scoring (19.4 points per game) and assists (4.9) last season and was a finalist for the Bob Cousy Award given to the nation's top point guard.

National recruiting outlets had reported Carr was deciding between joining Texas vs. an offer to play professionally in Australia.

Carr had spent three seasons in the Gophers program after playing his freshman season at Pitt and departs as the team's career leader in assists per game. After having to sit out 2018-19 because of NCAA transfer rules, he set a program record with 207 assists in the 2019-20 season. He initially opted for the NBA draft after that season but opted to return to the Gophers for 2020-21.

He again decided to test the draft waters after the 2020-21 season, but he also entered the NCAA transfer portal. Earlier this summer he withdrew from the draft but indicated he would not be returning to Minnesota. Only two Gophers players from last season's 14-15 returned following the program's coaching change from Richard Pitino to Ben Johnson.

"I wasn't planning the team thinking he was going to be back," Johnson told the Star Tribune last month.

Carr joins a Longhorns team now coached by Chris Beard, who guided Texas Tech to the 2019 national championship game, losing to Virginia in overtime at U.S. Bank Stadium. Beard, who was hired after Shaka Smart departed for Marquette, has loaded up on transfers from major programs; Carr is the seventh to join the program this offseason, and the program seems likely to be in the top 10 when preseason rankings come out this fall.