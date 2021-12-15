The Gophers men's hockey team will face St. Thomas in a Jan. 2 exhibition game at Doug Woog Arena in South St. Paul, the teams announced Wednesday.

St. Thomas is 1-19 in its first season since moving from Division III to D-I, including a hard-fought 4-3 loss to Michigan Tech last Saturday. This will be the Tommies' first contest against the Gophers (10-8) as a D-I team.

The Gophers and Tommies will both be on winter break until they meet.

Tickets will go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m., through the City of South St. Paul or online at GopherSports.com or TommieSports.com.