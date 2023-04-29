Autumn Pease struck out eight over seven innings and the Gophers softball team hit four home runs in their sixth consecutive victory, 7-1 over host Ohio State on Friday.

pease (22-6) gave up one run on seven hits for the Gophers (31-16, 12-6 Big Ten).

The Gophers had only six hits, but all six were for extra bases. Sydney Strelow, Jess Oakland, Natalie DenHartog and Kayla Chavez homered, with Oakland and DenHartog going back-to-back in the third inning DenHartog and Sydney Schwartz also hit doubles.

Jaycee Ruberti broke up Pease's shutout bid with a seventh-inning homer for the Buckeyes (30-16, 10-8).

Late rally for U baseball

The Gophers baseball team scored five runs in the top of the ninth to rally for a 9-7 Big Ten victory at Nebraska.

Kris Hokenson doubled in three runs to highlight the inning for the Gophers, who trailed 5-4 after eight. Nebraska scored twice in the bottom of the ninth, but Seth Clausen finished off the Cornhuskers to earn the save.

Brett Bateman and Boston Merila each had three hits for the Gophers (12-28, 5-8 Big Ten).

U men's golf in ninth

The Gophers men's golf team is tied for ninth place with a team score of 30-over-par 314 after the first day of the Big Ten championships in Galloway, N.J.

Gophers junior Ben Warian was tied for fourth after a round of 2-over 73, one shot better than teammate Harrison Arnold.

Illinois led the tournament at 8-over 292.