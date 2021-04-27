The Gophers softball series at Wisconsin this week was postponed Tuesday because of COVID concerns within the Badgers program.
The teams were scheduled to play a four-game series in Madison starting Friday. The Gophers' news release said the teams would work with the Big Ten to identify rescheduling options "should a window become available prior to the end of the regular season."
The Gophers' next series will be May 7-9 against Michigan in Minneapolis.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
The Latest: MLB says COVID rules closer to being relaxed
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:
Sports
Column: Catlin's hot streak around the world gets him to PGA
The bus to the Asian Development Tour event in Indonesia was three minutes from leaving and John Catlin was staring at his phone as he decided whether to hit "purchase" on the plane ticket home to California.
Sports
Essential Quality is 2-1 favorite for the Kentucky Derby
With the rail still open and Kentucky Derby post positions dwindling, Brad Cox grew anxious about the most notable of his two horses drawing the least desired spot.
Gophers
Gophers softball series postponed because of COVID issue for Wisconsin
The Gophers and Badgers were scheduled to open a four-game series on Friday in Madison.
Sports
Manfred: MLB expansion fee could be in $2.2 billion range
Major League Baseball would consider expansion fees in the range of $2.2 billion for new franchises, though there are no current plans to add teams.