The Gophers softball series at Wisconsin this week was postponed Tuesday because of COVID concerns within the Badgers program.

The teams were scheduled to play a four-game series in Madison starting Friday. The Gophers' news release said the teams would work with the Big Ten to identify rescheduling options "should a window become available prior to the end of the regular season."

The Gophers' next series will be May 7-9 against Michigan in Minneapolis.