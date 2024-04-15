Taylor Minnick's solo home run in the bottom of the seventh lifted host Indiana to a 5-4 walk-off victory over the Gophers softball team Sunday.

Minnick's second homer of the game gave Indiana (29-12, 6-6 Big Ten) a sweep of the three-game series.

Kayla Chavez hit a two-run homer and Jess Oakland had a solo home run for the Gophers (21-18, 7-5).

Gophers baseball falls

Mark Caruso hit a grand slam in the first inning to lead host Michigan to a 10-3 victory over the Gophers baseball team.

Brady Counsell, Josh Fitzgerald and Ike Mezzenga hit solo home runs for the Gophers (14-16, 3-6).

Etc.

• The Gophers women's tennis team lost to No. 2-ranked Michigan 6-1 in Minnesota's final home match of the regular season. Michigan (21-3, 9-0) won the doubles point and five of six singles matches vs. the Gophers (11-10, 4-5).

• The Gophers women's golf team finished seventh at the Buckeye Invitational in Columbus, Ohio, 44 shots behind first-place Ohio State. Gophers sophomore Isabella McCauley finished in a tie for 14th place.

• The NSIC hired Taytum Rhoades as assistant commissioner for operations. The Minnehaha Academy alum was an All-NSIC women's basketball guard for Minnesota Duluth this past season and formerly interned with the conference.

• Gustavus Adolphus named Tyler Walsh men's hockey coach Thursday, only the Gusties' fourth coach in the past 60 years. Walsh had been assistant head coach and recruiting coordinator for six years at Colby College in Maine.