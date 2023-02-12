Natalie DenHartog hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in a four-run fifth inning and the Gophers softball team rallied from four runs down to beat Western Kentucky 7-4 on Sunday in Leesburg, Fla.

The Gophers went 4-1 in the season-opening Northern Lights tournament.

DenHartog's home run was the Gophers' third of the day and second of the inning. Sydney Strelow led off the fifth with a homer to tie the score at 4-4. Amani Bradley then singled before DenHartog's blast.

Freshman Jess Oakland hit a two-run homer in the third inning to pull the Gophers within 4-2. The Hilltoppers (1-4) scored two runs in the first inning off Autumn Pease and two more in the third off Sydney Schwartz, before Jacie Hambrick pitched four shutout innings to close the game.

U tennis wins twice

The Gophers tennis team improved to 4-2 with a pair of 4-2 victories at Baseline Tennis Center, over Drake and St. Thomas. Freshmen Anet Koskel (No. 1 singles) an Aiva Schmitz (No. 3) won both their matches.