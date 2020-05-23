The five seniors returning to the Gophers for 2021 season:

Amber Fiser, pitcher: The 2019 Big Ten Pitcher of the Year and All-America honoree has 82 career wins and 811 strikeouts.

MaKenna Partain, second base: The single-season program record holder with 66 runs scored in 2019 as the Gophers’ leadoff hitter.

Carlie Brandt, shortstop: She has played eight positions —every one except catcher in her Gophers career.

Katelyn Kemmet­mueller, third base: She was an All-Big Ten defensive team selection in 2019.

Brooke Vander Heide, center field: The Brigham Young transfer hit .246 this year while going 5-for-5 on stolen bases.