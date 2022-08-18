The Gophers soccer team opens its season against Baylor at 7 p.m. Thursday in Waco, Texas. Minnesota beat the Bears 1-0 a year ago at Elizabeth Lyle Robbie Stadium in Erin Chastain's first game as the team's coach.

The Gophers finished her first season 8-6-3; they are 2-0-1 all-time vs. Baylor.

Senior goalkeeper Megan Plaschko has started 26 games for Minnesota and last season had eight shutouts. Sophomore Izzy Brown also returns; she had a team-high six goals her first season.

UMD names AD

Forrest Karr was named the director of intercollegiate athletics at Minnesota Duluth. He has been the athletic director at Northern Michigan since 2012.

"UMD is a highly respected university with national championship level success," Karr said. "I look forward to creating value to help UMD coaches and staff pursue their goals, and finding creative ways to provide a high-quality academic and athletic experience for student-athletes."

Etc.