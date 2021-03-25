The Gophers women's soccer team returns home to play the final three games of the regular season at Elizabeth Lyle Robbie Stadium.

Its homestand starts with Purdue on Thursday and Maryland on Sunday, which will also be senior day. Both those game will start at 1 p.m.

Minnesota (3-3-2), 10th in the Big Ten, is coming off road losses against No. 11 Penn State (3-0) and No. 21 Rutgers (1-0).

Etc.

• The Gophers rowing team moved up to 16th in the Pocock/College Rowing Coaches Association Division I rankings.

• Crown College senior Seth Betts was named to the D3baseball.com team of the week. In a series split with Concordia (Moorhead), Betts hit three home runs and a double. He had four RBI.

News services