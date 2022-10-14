Sophia Boman and Gabbie Cesarone scored goals in the 13th and 60th minute, respectively, as the Gophers soccer team rallied twice to tie No. 8 Rutgers 2-2 on Thursday night in a Big Ten match in Piscataway, N.J.

This was the first time Minnesota got either a tie or a win over a ranked opponent since Sept. 16, 2018 when the Gophers upset No. 12 Northwestern 2-0.

Boman, a junior midfielder, scored her fourth goal of the season into the left side of the net after a heel pass from Sadie Harper. Cesarone, a graduate defender who transferred this fall from Washington University in St. Louis, got her fifth goal on a header.

"I'm really proud of our group, we battled back from down a goal twice," Gophers coach Erin Chastain said. "They scored an early goal in the first half and we got a great tying goal. Sadie did a great job laying it off to Boman, who was assertive with a great finish.

"They got another early goal in the second half and Gabbie was able to get on the end of a great serve from Alana [Dressely]. I'm so proud of the way we battled and going toe-to-toe with a top 10 team. Again, we were in a tight match until the end and did a great job to close out a point on the road."

Megan Plaschko had two saves for Minnesota (6-7-2, 2-4-1 Big Ten), Meagan McClelland one for the Scarlet Knights (12-1-2, 4-1-2). Rutgers, which won the Big Ten regular-season title last season and reached the NCAA tournament semifinals, had a slim 12-10 advantage in shots.

U to face Mavericks in women's hockey

The No. 2 Gophers women's hockey team will play Minnesota State Mankato in a home-and-home WCHA series this weekend, starting at 3 p.m. Friday in Mankato. The second game will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Ridder Arena.

Minnesota (2-0, 2-0 WCHA) had a 52-game winning streak against the Mavericks (0-4, 0-4) until losing 5-4 in overtime in their last meeting Jan. 15 at Ridder. The Gophers lead the all-time series 98-4-3.

Gophers women's hockey games to be on TV eight times

The Gopher women's hockey team and the WCHA announced a television partnership with FOX 9 Plus and Big Ten Network throughout regular and postseason play.

FOX 9 Plus, an extension of the Twin Cities-based FOX 9 station, will televise seven regular-season games, along with the 2023 WCHA Final Faceoff at Ridder Arena.

The Big Ten Network will air one Gophers game, a home game versus Wisconsin at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 11.

The Gophers games and WCHA Final Faceoff on FOX 9 Plus:

at Ohio State, 2 p.m., Sat., Oct. 29

at Wisconsin, 2 p.m., Sat., Nov. 19

at Minnesota State Mankato, 2 p.m., Sat., Dec. 3

at St. Cloud State, 3 p.m., Sat., Dec. 10

at Bemidji State, 2 p.m., Sat., Jan. 21

at Minnesota Duluth, 3 p.m., Sat., Jan. 28

at St. Thomas, 6 p.m., Sat., Feb. 18

WCHA Final Faceoff

Semifinals, 1 and 5 p.m., Fri., March 3

Championship, 2 p.m., Sat. March 4

Big day for U runners

Eight members of the Gophers men's cross-country team and 15 members of the women's team will compete in the Nuttycombe Invitational on Friday in Madison, Wis.

The six-kilometer women's race will begin at 12:20 p.m., the 8K men's race at 1 p.m.

This event will be the Gophers' final meet away from home before their first postseason meets at the end of October.

Etc.