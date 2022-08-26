Junior forward Nikki Trucco's goal in the 78th minute gave the Cal Poly Mustangs a 1-0 nonconference victory over the Gophers on Thursday night in their home soccer opener at Elizabeth Lyle Robbie Stadium. This was their first meeting ever.

"We are really disappointed that was our home opener," Gophers coach Erin Chastain said. "We have a great group and I believe in them. When we don't perform to the level that we can, it's disappointing."

Minnesota (0-2-1) lost to Cal Poly (1-2) despite leading in nearly every key statistical category: shots (19-9), shots on goal (5-3) and corners (6-0). McKenna Buisman and Khyah Harper paced the Gophers with four shots apiece.

Hutch wins in a rout

Hutchinson High School, which won the Class 4A title last season, opened its season Thursday with a 46-0 victory over visiting St. Cloud Apollo.

The Tigers, 12-1 last season, led 32-0 at halftime. A.J. Ladwig ran for two touchdowns and recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for another touchdown.

