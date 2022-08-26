Junior forward Nikki Trucco's goal in the 78th minute gave the Cal Poly Mustangs a 1-0 nonconference victory over the Gophers on Thursday night in their home soccer opener at Elizabeth Lyle Robbie Stadium. This was their first meeting ever.
"We are really disappointed that was our home opener," Gophers coach Erin Chastain said. "We have a great group and I believe in them. When we don't perform to the level that we can, it's disappointing."
Minnesota (0-2-1) lost to Cal Poly (1-2) despite leading in nearly every key statistical category: shots (19-9), shots on goal (5-3) and corners (6-0). McKenna Buisman and Khyah Harper paced the Gophers with four shots apiece.
Hutch wins in a rout
Hutchinson High School, which won the Class 4A title last season, opened its season Thursday with a 46-0 victory over visiting St. Cloud Apollo.
The Tigers, 12-1 last season, led 32-0 at halftime. A.J. Ladwig ran for two touchdowns and recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for another touchdown.
Etc.
- Jerry Ericksen was named the Carleton interim men's and women's golf coach. He succeeds Matt Stangl who resigned. Ericksen previously guided the Knights men's program for 15 seasons from 2007-21.
- Former Olympian Greggmar Swift was named the coach of the Minot State men's and women's track and field programs. Swift, a native of Barbados, competed for his home country in the 110-meter hurdles at the 2012 London Olympics and at the 2013 World Championships in Moscow.
- The Winona State men and the Augustana women were picked as the favorites to win NSIC golf titles in preseason conference coaches' polls.