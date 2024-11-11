For the first time since 2018, the Gophers are heading to the NCAA women’s soccer tournament.
Gophers soccer lands first NCAA tournament bid since 2018
The sixth-seeded Gophers will face unseeded South Dakota State in a first-round tournament match Friday at Elizabeth Lyle Robbie Stadium in Falcon Heights.
The 64-team tournament draw was announced Monday, and the Gophers (12-4-3) landed an at-large bid and No. 6 seed. They’ll play host to unseeded South Dakota State (15-4-2) on Friday at 6 p.m., at Elizabeth Lyle Robbie Stadium.
This will be the Gophers’ 12th NCAA tournament appearance and the 12th held on their home field. The Gophers, coached by Erin Chastain, were undefeated at home this season until Penn State knocked them from the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals 1-0, with a goal in the 88th minute.
The Gophers are led by Khyah Harper, the Big Ten Forward of the Year. In the regular season, the former Centennial High School star led the nation in points per game (2.22) and total points (40) in the regular season. She was second nationally in goals scored (17). Harper and Gophers midfielder Sophia Boman were named to the All-Big Ten first team.
