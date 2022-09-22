The Gophers will play Indiana at 6 p.m. Thursday in their Big Ten home opener at Elizabeth Lyle Robbie Stadium.

Minnesota (4-4-1, 0-1 conference) leads the all-time series with the Hoosiers 18-11-2. Indiana (2-0-6, 1-0) has scored eight goals this season and given up none. Hoosiers sophomore goalkeeper Jamie Gerstenberg has been named the Big Ten keeper of the week twice.

U women's basketball on BTN at least four times

The Gophers women's basketball team will appear nationally on the Big Ten Network at least four times and perhaps five in the upcoming season. Those games:

vs. Wake Forest, Nov. 30 at 7 p.m. in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge;

vs. Penn State, Dec. 3, at either 5 or 7:30 p.m. in the Gophers' conference opener;

at Iowa, Dec. 10 at 8 p.m.;

vs. Rutgers, Jan. 12 at 7:30 p.m.;

A potential fifth game would be the Gophers' home game with Purdue Feb. 26 at 1 p.m.

KENT YOUNGBLOOD

Northwestern up to No. 3

The Northwestern (St. Paul) volleyball team rose four spots to No. 3 in the American Volleyball Coaches Association's Division III Top 25 poll. The Eagles (11-0) were 5-0 last week, including wins over No. 5 Calvin and then-No. 8 Gustavus.

Northwester senior setter Marylyn Schroyer was named the D-III player of the week by the AVCA. She had 107 digs (7.1 digs per set) in the four matches. She ranks second in the nation with 6.4 digs per set.