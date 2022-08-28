Maggie Wadsworth scored early in the second half off a feed from Hannah Telleysh, and Mississippi State beat the Gophers soccer team 1-0 on Sunday in Starkville, Miss.

Eight minutes into the second half, Telleysh drove down the right sideline and delivered a cross to Wadsworth, who finished to score for the second time in as many games for Mississippi State (3-0-1).

The Gophers have lost three in a row since a season-opening 1-1 draw at Baylor.

"I think this has been a really tough stretch for our group with three tough away games — certainly not the start we anticipated," Gophers coach Erin Chastain said. "That being said, I believe in our group. We can find a way to bring more discipline into these moments."

The Gophers return home to face Drake on Thursday at Elizabeth Lyle Robbie Stadium.

Meet Rory

The Aurora revealed their new mascot Rory, a greenish-blue dinosaur, at the State Fair. Rory won out over two other mascot designs in fan voting.