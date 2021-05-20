Gophers women's soccer coach Stefanie Golan is leaving to take the same job at Missouri after leading Minnesota to four NCAA tournament berths and multiple Big Ten titles.

"I appreciate what Coach Golan accomplished at Minnesota and wish her well at Missouri," Gophers Athletic Director Mark Coyle said Thursday in a statement. "A national search for our next head coach has already begun."

Golan, a St. Charles, Mo., native, went 92-64-24 in nine seasons at the Gophers' helm. In 2016, they won the Big Ten regular season title and tournament championship, finishing 16-3-4. She earned Big Ten Coach of the Year honors that season and led Minnesota to another conference tournament title in 2018.

The Gophers slipped to 3-12-4 in 2019 but bounced back to go 5-4-3 this past season, with their games moved from fall to spring because of the pandemic. Missouri went 6-5-3 this past season under longtime coach Bryan Blitz.

"It was evident from the moment I set foot on campus that Mizzou is a special place with incredible people," Golan said in a statement. "I have known Bryan Blitz ever since I was playing club soccer as a young girl in St. Louis, and I have always respected him as a person and as a coach, and I am excited to continue to build upon the foundation he has in place."