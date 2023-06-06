Gophers soccer coach Erin Chastain has received a contract extension through the 2027 season.
Chastain, a four-year starter and three-year captain for the Gophers in the 1990s, is 16-14-6 (8-10-2 Big Ten) in two seasons. The Gophers went 8-6-3 in 2021 and 8-83 this past season, earning its first Big Ten tournament berth since 2018.
The Gophers will be playing their 30th season this fall. Chastain is the fifth coach in program history, having replaced Stefanie Golan after she departed for Missouri.
