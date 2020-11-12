The Gophers men’s hockey team on Wednesday signed forwards Tristan Broz and Rhett Pitlick to national letters of intent.

Broz, a Bloomington native, is a former Blake standout who amassed 49 goals and 56 assists in 50 games for the Bears during the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons. The 5-11, 172-pounder had 14 goals and 21 assists in 48 games for the Fargo Force of the USHL in 2019-20 and will play for the Force this season.

Broz is eligible for the 2021 NHL draft and received a “B’’ rating from NHL Central Scouting, indicative of a second- or third-round draft pick, in its preliminary players to watch list.

Pitlick is a former standout at Chaska High School, where he collected 48 goals and 59 assists in 48 games over the 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons. He had 17 goals and 25 assists between the Omaha Lancers and Muskegon Lumberjacks of the USHL in 2019-20 and is playing for the Lumberjacks this season.

Pitlick is a 2019 fifth-round draft pick by the Montreal Canadiens. His brother, Rem, is a former Gopher who spent the 2019-20 season with Milwaukee of the AHL, and his father, Lance, is a former Gopher who played eight years in the NHL.

Gophers women sign Vetter

The Gophers women’s hockey team signed Skylar Vetter to a national letter of intent. Vetter, who played 20 games for the Lakeville North boys’ team in 2019-20, led the United States to the gold medal in the Under-18 Women’s World Championship in January. She made 31 saves on 32 shots in a 2-1 victory over Russia in the gold medal game.