The Gophers added two potential new pieces to their offensive line Thursday, landing Utah State transfer Karter Shaw and securing a commitment from former USC recruit Saia Mapakitolo.

The 6-4, 305-pound Shaw redshirted in 2018 and started the past two seasons for Utah State but still has three years of eligibility remaining. The Utah native has a connection with Gophers offensive coordinator Mike Sanford, who was the OC at Utah State in 2019.

Saia Mapakaitolo is a 6-5, 280-pound offensive tackle from Mesa, Ariz., and Red Mountain High School. He originally committed to USC back in May before re-opening his recruitment shortly after December's early signing period.

The three-star recruit, per 247Sports.com, had offers from programs such as Arizona State, UCLA and Utah.

Mapakaitolo plans to officially sign in February, potentially along with Nebraska's Avante Dickerson, the No. 1 recruit in the Gophers class who declined to sign early. There are 17 scholarship players already signed with the 2021 class, plus several walk-ons and transfers.