Ever since the Gophers men's hockey team abruptly lost its starting goaltender to the pro ranks, the players and coaching staff adopted the mantra, "We have what we need.''

On Sunday in the Worcester (Mass.) Regional final, the Gophers got what they needed and more to advance to the NCAA Frozen Four for the first time since 2014.

Matthew Knies, Aaron Huglen and Blake McLaughlin scored goals, and Justen Close, the goalie who took over for Jack LaFontaine, had a 24-save shutout as the second-seeded Gophers beat top-seeded Western Michigan 3-0 at the DCU Center.

The Gophers (26-11) will play Albany Regional champion Minnesota State Mankato in the Frozen Four semifinals on April 7 in Boston. Loveland Regional champ Denver will face the winner of Sunday's Allentown Regional final between Michigan and Quinnipiac. The national championship game is April 9, and a team from Minnesota is guaranteed to be playing in it.

"We're not done yet,'' Gophers defenseman Brock Faber, who led an outstanding defensive effort, said in an ESPN interview immediately after the game.

Ben Meyers added two assists the Gophers reached the Frozen Four for the 22nd time. The last time they made it, in 2014 in Philadelphia, they beat North Dakota on Justin Holl's goal with 0.6 seconds left in the third period before falling 7-4 to Union in the title game.

The Gophers will try to end a 19-year national championship drought. Coach Bob Motzko was a Minnesota assistant when the team won back-to-back titles in 2002 and '03.

On Sunday, Knies took a shot off his right foot at 6:33 of the first period and limped to the bench in pain. He was tended to by the training staff and returned to the game – and how.

At 10:11 of the first, Faber did strong work to keep the puck in the Broncos zone, then drove down the left wing boards, skated below the goal line and fed a backhanded pass to Knies, who was parked in front of the net and one-timed the puck over goalie Brandon Bussi and under the crossbar for a 1-0 Gophers lead. Meyers got the second assist on the play.

After Knies' goal, the Gophers kept up the pressure and kept the puck away from the Broncos, who had a stretch of 12:23 without getting a shot on goal. The Gophers outshot Western Michigan 9-4 in the first period as Bussi kept the Broncos deficit at one goal.

Western Michigan (26-12-1) came out with much more energy in the second period and outshot Minnesota 12-9. The Broncos attempted stretch passes to get their offense going, and it nearly worked at 4:12 when Close needed to make a big save on Chad Hillebrand's tip-in attempt. Faber, the Big Ten's Defensive Player of the Year, short-circuited a couple of Broncos rushes by tipping passes.

The Broncos got the game's first power play at 6:09 of the second when Gophers defenseman Mike Koster was called for tripping. The Gophers killed the penalty as Close made two saves on Ronnie Attard and Faber blocked another shot by the star defenseman. Gophers center Jaxon Nelson had a breakaway late in the power play, but Bussi made the save.

Western Michigan appeared to tie it 1-1 at 11:16 of the second when Attard went bar-down with a rebound of a Jason Polin shot that Close saved, but the play went to video review and the Broncos were ruled to be offsides. Forward Max Sasson entered the zone before the puck cleared the blue line after he made a drop pass intended for Ty Glover.

Only 10 seconds into the third period, Western Michigan forward Ethen Frank slashed Faber, and the Gophers made the Broncos pay. Meyers, operating the right side, sent a cross-ice pass to Huglen, who one-timed the puck into the open net before Bussi could side over a 2-0 lead at 33 seconds.

Bussi kept it a two-goal game at 4:40 when he lunged to deny Sammy Walker's shot on a two-on-one rush with McLaughlin.

The Broncos made a push midway through the third, but Gophers defenseman Ryan Johnson blocked a couple of shots in succession.

Western Michigan got a power play with 3:32 left in the third when defenseman Matt Staudacher was whistled for hooking. The Broncos pulled Bussi for an extra attacker with 2:25 left, but McLaughlin intercepted a pass and pushed a slow-rolling puck into the empty net with 1:57 left for a 3-0 lead.

