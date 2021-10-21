GOPHERS MEN'S HOCKEY GAMEDAY

vs. Minnesota Duluth• 7 p.m. Friday at 3M Arena at Mariucci, 5 p.m. Saturday at AMSOIL Arena• TV: BSN Friday, My9/XFINITY 999 Saturday• 1130-AM/103.5-FM

Preview: The No. 4 Gophers (3-1) embark on a home-and-home series with No. 5 Minnesota Duluth (3-1) this weekend, making this the second-consecutive series against a fellow highly ranked Minnesota opponent. The Gophers split with St. Cloud State a week ago. The Bulldogs won their last meeting with the Gophers, a sweep in 2019.

Keep it 100: Gophers senior center Sammy Walker is 10 points away from reaching 100 career points with the Gophers. He has three goals and two assists so far this season. His linemate Blake McLaughlin has set up several of Walker's goals and currently leads the team with seven points, including six assists. Overall, the Gophers are fourth in the country with 4.25 goals per game.

Balanced scoring: Eight different Bulldogs have scored a goal this season, with Noah Cates and Jesse Jacques atop with two each. Kobe Roth has the most points with his goal and three assists. Goaltenders Ryan Fanti and Zach Stejskal have both started two games, with Fanti allowing three goals and Stejskal seven.