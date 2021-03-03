Regular-season champion Wisconsin landed three players on the WCHA women's league's all-conference first team, while second-place Minnesota Duluth had two first-team honorees and the fourth-place Gophers one.

Gophers senior Grace Zumwinkle joined Wisconsin's Darryl Watts and Sophie Shirley as first-team All-WCHA forwards, while the Badgers' Grace Bowlby and Minnesota Duluth's Ashton Bell took the blue-line spots. The first-team goalie is UMD's Emma Soderberg.

Zumwinkle leads the nation with 16 goals and is fifth in scoring with 23 points. Watts (15-16-31) is second nationally in scoring, while Shirley (9-13-22) is tied for seventh. Bowlby led WCHA defenders in scoring with 15 points, all on assists, while Bell (3-9-12) was as plus-19. Soderberg is second nationally in goals-against average (1.34) and shutouts (five) and third in save percentage (.951).

Earning second-team honors are Minnesota Duluth forwards Gabbie Hughes and Anna Klein, and Ohio State's Emma Maltais; defenders Emily Brown of the Gophers and Nicole LaMantia of Wisconsin; and Ohio State goalie Andrea Braendli.

Third-team honors went to forwards Brette Pettet and Britta Curl of Wisconsin; Ohio State forward Tatum Skuggs; defenders Madeline Wethington of the Gophers and Sophie Jacques and Madison Bizal of Ohio State; and Wisconsin goalie Kennedy Blair.

The all-rookie team includes Gophers forward Abbey Murphy and defender Josey Dunne; Ohio State forward Jenna Buglioni and defender Riley Brengman; Minnesota State Mankato forward Jamie Nelson; and St. Cloud State goalie Sanni Ahola.

The WCHA will announce its individual awards on Thursday and player of the year on Friday.