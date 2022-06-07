Gophers at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships

The Gophers will send 16 athletes competing in 11 events to the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships, which run Wednesday through Saturday in Eugene, Ore. Here's a look at who'll compete at Hayward Field, with comments on top Gophers contenders (all times are Central):

Wednesday

4 p.m.: Men's hammer final, Kostas Zaltos.

Comment: Zaltos finished third last year, has third-best throw this season (236 feet, 1 inch).

7:02 p.m.: Men's 3,000-meter steeplechase semifinal, Alec Basten and Matt Wilkinson.

Comment: Basten was runner-up last year, while Wilkinson won the Division III event for Carleton.

Thursday

5 p.m.: Women's hammer final, Tess Keyzers.

7:32 p.m.: Women's 4x100 relay semifinal, Odell Frye, Akilah Lewis, Lauren Hansen, Amira Young.

9:30 p.m.: Women's 400 hurdles semifinal, Abigail Schaaffe.

10:48 p.m.: Women's 4x400 relay semifinal, Jayla Campbell, Janielle Josephs, Val Larson, Schaaffe.

Friday

7:35 p.m.: Men's discus final, Kaleb Siekmeier.

8:24 p.m.: Men's 3,000 steeplechase final.

Saturday

4 p.m.: Women's high jump final, Nyalaam Jok.

Comment: Jok has eighth-best jump in the field at 6-1 ¼.

4:05 p.m.: Women's discus final, Shelby Frank.

Comment: Frank has fifth-best throw in the field at 193-1.

4:32 p.m.: Women's 4x100m relay final.

5:57 p.m.: Women's 400 hurdles final.

6:25 p.m.: Women's 5,000 final, Bethany Hasz.

Comment: Hasz finished third last year and 10th in 2019.

6:51 p.m.: Women's 4x400 relay final.

TV coverage: ESPNU at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and 7:30 p.m. Thursday. ESPN2 at 8 p.m. Friday. ESPN at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The ESPN3 streaming service also will feature events throughout each day.

Live results: https://flashresults.ncaa.com/Outdoor/2022/index.htm