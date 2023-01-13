The Gophers just got a boost in their backfield for the 2023 season.

Sean Tyler, a running back from Western Michigan who announced his intention to transfer to Oklahoma State in December, on Friday posted on Twitter that he instead will be joining the Gophers.

Tyler was a highly productive back for Western Michigan, rushing 495 times for 2,830 yards and 23 touchdowns over four seasons. He has had back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons in the past two years, carrying 178 times for 1,150 yards and nine touchdowns in 2021 and 209 times for 1,027yards and seven TDs in 2022.

Tyler, 5-8 and 185 pounds, also was a pass-catching threat for the Broncos with 43 receptions for 338 yards and three TDs in his career. Tyler also has returned three kickoffs for touchdowns.

At Western Michigan, Tyler played under Gophers co-offensive coordinator Greg Harbaugh Jr. in 2020 and '21.

Tyler will join a Gophers backfield that must replace the program's all-time rushing leader, Mohamed Ibrahim, who rushed for 1,665 yards and 20 touchdowns on his way to second-team All-America honors.

Returning backs include seniors Trey Potts (474 rushing yards, three TDs in 2022) and Bryce Williams (249 yards, three TDs) and highly regarded freshman Zach Evans (29 yards, one TD). In addition, incoming freshman Darius Taylor of Walled Lake, Mich., is a four-star recruit who rushed for nearly 2,500 yards last fall.