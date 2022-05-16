Gophers sophomore Abigail Schaaffe repeated as Big Ten champion in the 400-meter hurdles, highlighting the final day of competition for the host Gophers at the Big Ten Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Sunday.

Both Ohio State squads dominated the meet, with the women setting a scoring record of 185.5 points in a repeat championship, nearly doubling runner-up Wisconsin's score of 98. The Buckeyes men won with 124 points, with Iowa second with 103 and Wisconsin (90) third and Nebraska (82) fourth.

The Gophers women (87 points) and men (75) placed third and fifth, respectively.

Schaaffe, of Jamaica, won in 57.45 seconds and later helped the 1,600-meter relay team clock a season-best 3:34.21, for third place.

Megan Hasz, 10th in the 10,000 meters two days earlier, rallied for a third place in the 5,000 (16:22.04), and Tiera Robinson-Jones added another third place in the triple jump (43 feet, ½ inch).

Men's steeplechase champion Alec Basten clocked 56.75 over the final 400 meters and added a second place in the 5,000 to his medal total Sunday. Teammate Matthew Wilkinson, runner-up in the steeplechase, was fourth.

Sprinter Kion Benjamin posted Gophers records in the men's 100 (10.14) and 200 (20.61).