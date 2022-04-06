From the top of the Gophers defense, Tyler Nubin raced downhill and burst through the offensive line Tuesday. Freshman running back Zach Evans, playing in the team's first padded practice, sensed Nubin in the hole and slipped past the senior safety for a big gain.

Nubin muttered and clapped his hands as he returned to the sideline.

He wouldn't make that mistake twice. The next time Evans rotated in, Nubin crashed through the line and drove him back 5 yards. Teammates roared.

"I'm really just leading by example," said Nubin, who's entering his fourth year with the Gophers. "My job now is to really just bring all the young guys that are coming up with me to that standard."

Nubin played a pivotal role for a team that ranked third in the nation in total defense in 2021. The St. Charles, Ill. native led Minnesota with three interceptions, including a game-sealing pick off of Purdue's Aidan O'Connell that sparked the Gophers' undefeated October schedule. Nubin also earned an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention and the Guaranteed Rate Bowl Defensive MVP.

"The thing that's exciting as a coach is when one of your more talented players is also one of your hardest workers," said defensive coordinator Joe Rossi. "It's very easy for me to stand in front of the defense and say, 'Hey, if you're not matching Tyler Nubin and his effort, then you're not doing it right.'"

Rush ready to step up

The aptly named Thomas Rush, who finished second on the team in sacks and tackles for loss in 2021, figures to carry the load for the Gophers' defensive line that is without three starters from a year ago. Among the big shoes to fill: NFL combine participants Esezi Otomewo and Boye Mafe.

"I think that puts me in the spotlight," Rush said of Otomewo and Mafe's departures.

Entering his fifth season, Rush wants to focus this offseason on developing his pass rush technique along with fellow defensive linemen Danny Striggow and Austin Booker. The line's success next fall likely hinges on the leadership of Rush and returning starter Trill Carter.

Michigan back commits

Darius Taylor, a three-star running back from Walled Lake (Mich.) Western High School, announced on Twitter on Tuesday that he has committed to the Gophers football team for its recruiting class of 2023.

Taylor, 5-11 and 187 pounds, chose the Gophers after receiving scholarship offers from six other Big Ten teams — Iowa, Maryland, Michigan State, Purdue, Rutgers and Wisconsin. He is rated the 12th-best recruit in Michigan and the No. 31 running back recruit nationally by 247Sports.

Taylor rushed 136 times for 1,379 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2021. He is the third player in the recruiting Class of 2023 to give a verbal pledge to the Gophers, joining Osseo offensive lineman Jerome Williams and Kasson-Mantorville offensive tackle Reese Tripp.