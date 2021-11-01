Mar'Keise Irving, Ky Thomas and Derik LeCaptain. That is the Gophers running back group for the immediate future after coach P.J. Fleck on Monday announced that Bryce Williams, injured in the first quarter of Saturday's 41-14 win at Northwestern, likely will miss the rest of the season.

"It's unfortunate,'' Fleck said. "… It's next man up.''

Against the Wildcats, he injured his lower left leg after catching a pass for a 19-yard gain. He also had two carries for 9 yards.

Williams, a redshirt junior, ranks fourth on the team with 186 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 130 carries. His best game this season was 17 rushes for 127 yards and a touchdown in the Gophers 30-23 victory over Nebraska.

Irving, a true freshman, rushed for 110 yards and Thomas, a redshirt freshman, for 106 at Northwestern as the Gophers amassed 306 yards on 53 carries. It marked the second consecutive week that Irving and Thomas both surpassed 100 yards.

Irving leads the Gophers healthy running backs with 355 yards on 66 carries. Thomas has 334 yards on 56 attempts.

LeCaptain has played special teams and linebacker but has been taking reps with the running backs since Cam Wiley announced he was entering the transfer portal. LeCaptain closed the scoring for the Gophers with a bruising, 24-yard TD run late in the fourth quarter.

The Gophers lost their top running back, Mohamed Ibrahim, to an Achilles' tendon injury in the season opener. No. 2 back Trey Potts was lost for the season because of an undisclosed injury that required nearly a week of hospitalization after the Oct. 2 game at Purdue.