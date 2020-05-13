Janielle Josephs of the Gophers was named the Big Ten women’s track and field Freshman of the Year on Tuesday.

She was third in the 400 meters and ran on the sixth-place 4x400-meter relay at the Big Ten Indoor Championships. The Kingston, Jamaica, native ranks third in program history in the 400 (53.81 seconds).

Six programs at U acclaimed for APR

Six Gopher programs earned Academic Progress Rates (APR) public recognition awards this year, meaning they were among the top 10% of all programs in the country in their sport based on the most recent multiyear APR numbers.

The six teams honored were baseball, men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s tennis, and women’s golf. This was the 10th consecutive APR award for men’s tennis, the ninth in a row for baseball and eighth straight for women’s tennis.

U’s O’Brien honored

Gophers holder Casey O’Brien was named one of five recipients of the Wilma Rudolph Student Athlete Achievement Award by the National Association of Academic and Student-Athlete Development Professionals.

O’Brien has overcome numerous bouts with cancer to play football.

MIAC golf awards

Senior Emmet Herb of St. Thomas was named the MIAC Golfer of the Year for the second time in three years. Scott Proshek of the Tommies was selected the conference Coach of the Year after his team won the MIAC meet last fall for the third year in a row led by medalist Herb.

He was No. 4 in Division III in the Golfstat computer rankings, averaging 71.4 over 15 rounds in the fall season.

Augsburg’s River Goodmanson was named the Freshman of the Year.

Etc.

• Eighty-three athletes on Gophers winter sports teams were named academic All-Big Ten. Women’s gymnastics had the most picks with 15; swimmer Lindsey Kozelsky was one of 23 in the conference with a 4.0 cumulative GPA.

• The Ms. and Mr. Minnesota Golf Committee announced it will forgo naming the two winners this year because there was no high school golf season. The awards are presented to the top individual male and female seniors.