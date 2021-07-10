Gophers cross-country and track star Bethany Hasz announced Friday that she will return for an additional year of competition in 2021-22.

The redshirt senior from Alexandria, Minn., decided to utilize her extra year of eligibility permitted under NCAA guidelines because of disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"After finishing fifth at the national cross-country meet in the 2020-21 season, I think our team has the potential for even bigger things, which is why I decided to come back for another year as a Gopher," said Hasz, who placed a team-best eighth as an individual. "We're going into next year with a ton of momentum and an awesome culture, and I'm also looking forward to competing on our home track for the Big Ten Outdoor Track and Field Championship."

Hasz was the NCAA runner-up in the 5,000-meters run indoors and placed third in the 5,000 outdoors.

She also won individual Big Ten championships in cross-country, the 3,000 indoors and the 10,000 outdoors and was named the Big Ten Track Athlete of the Year.

Big race at Elko

After no racing in 2020 because of the pandemic, Elko Speedway will host its seventh ARCA Menards Series race, the Menards 250, at 9 p.m. Saturday.

The last time the race was held at Elko, Chandler Smith held off Ty Gibbs and Sam Mayer for the victory in 2019. Five other drivers also have Menards Series victories at Elko in the past. None of the previous winners are entered this weekend.

One of the favorites is Corey Heim, who got his third victory of 2021 at Pocono last weekend and is the current points leader.

Gibbs is another. He is three points back of Heim for the points lead. Gibbs has finished first or second in six of his eight races this season.

Late models, thunder cars and power stocks also will race Saturday at Elko, starting at 6 p.m.

Remarkable rally

Pepperdine senior-to-be Derek Hitchner, a 2018 Blake graduate, won the 117th Trans-Mississippi Amateur Championship at Windsong Farm in Independence in improbable fashion.

He started the fourth round nine shots behind Derek Busby, the leader, but shot a 4-under 67 to tie him at 277 and then won the tournament on the second playoff hole.

Busby, a native of Ruston, La., had a six-shot lead on the field into the final round, but closed with a 5-over 76.

5,000th harness racing win

Harness driver Tony Kerwood earned his 5,000th career victory Tuesday at Running Aces. Kerwood, a Toronto native, has been driving for more than 30 years and is in his first season racing at the Columbus track. His milestone victory came with a horse he owns, Intrigued Again, and was his 10th win of the season.

Rachel Blount

Soccer honors for MIAC

Four MIAC players were named to the 2020-21 academic All-America soccer teams selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America: Carleton keeper Aaron Forman and Gustavus forward Cole Schwartz made the men's first team, while St. Thomas midfielder Kate Heimer was on the women's second team and teammate Alex Balfour on the third.