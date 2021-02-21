Two days after one of their best efforts this season, the Gophers got an earlier-than-usual wake-up call for Sunday's match at Nebraska. The 11 a.m. start time didn't seem to agree with them, as they absorbed their first loss of the season in a 3-0 defeat at the Devaney Center.

Very little went right for the No. 5 Gophers (9-1), who fell 25-17, 25-15, 25-22 to end a 12-match Big Ten road winning streak. They hit only .153, while fourth-ranked Nebraska avenged a Friday loss to the Gophers with a balanced, efficient attack, hitting .300. Gophers star Stephanie Samedy hit a season-low .139.

The Gophers did not lead until midway through the third set. They had eight service errors and no aces, and they were outplayed in every phase of the game. Freshman Taylor Landfair led the Gophers with 14 kills.

Gophers outside hitter Adanna Rollins, whose 2.60 kills per set are third on the team, did not play because of "non-COVID medical reasons.'' That left two freshmen — Landfair and Jenna Wenaas — to handle the left side.

Landfair had four kills in the first set, but in a reverse of Friday's match, when the Gophers secured quick early leads, the Huskers blazed to a 9-2 advantage and forced the Gophers to chase.

The Gophers gave points away on three service errors and a pair of net violations. Samedy started more slowly than usual as the Gophers hit .147, while Nebraska got much better production from its big hitters. Lexi Sun had five kills in the set.

The Gophers never got closer than four points as they dropped the set 25-17. Things got worse for them in the second set. They continued to struggle with their serve, and their blocking was ineffective against the Huskers' balanced attack. The Gophers recorded only one block in the first two sets, while they had five service errors and no aces.

Nebraska led throughout the set, scoring the final six points to win 25-15. The 15 points was the fewest for the Gophers in any set this season.

In the third set, the Gophers again fell behind at the start. But a 3-0 run pushed them into the lead for the first time in the match, 7-6.

The lead changed hands multiple times after that, before the Huskers scored the final three points to win.

The Star Tribune did not travel for this match. This article was written using the television broadcast and video interviews before and/or after the game.