The hype surrounding this season's Michigan's basketball team was at an all-time high entering Saturday's rematch against the Gophers at Williams Arena.

In fact, there was buzz about the Wolverines arguably being the third-best team in college basketball behind fellow unbeatens Gonzaga and Baylor, the No. 1 and No. 2 teams, respectively.

Obviously, nobody gave the No. 23 Gophers a chance to pull off a 75-57 upset Saturday afternoon, giving No. 7 Michigan its first loss.

Liam Robbins had 22 points, eight rebounds and two blocks, and Marcus Carr had 17 points, six assists and five rebounds for the Gophers (11-4, 4-4 in the Big Ten), who stopped a two-game slide.

Clearly, Richard Pitino's team felt like it was being overlooked as a Big Ten contender after four road losses by an average of nearly 20 points, including by 25 points at Michigan just 10 days earlier.

The Gophers were playing their eighth straight ranked Big Ten opponent, which had never happened in team history. They ended that tough stretch with a 4-4 record.

The Gophers are undefeated at the Barn this season, and their margin of victory at home was 16 points before Saturday, including wins vs. Iowa, Michigan State and Ohio State.

The Wolverines (11-1, 6-1) could still be the team to beat in the Big Ten, having beaten three straight opponents by 19-plus points before their first loss. They found out what it was like to be dominated.

Robbins hit his third three-pointer of the game to give the Gophers a 61-44 lead in the second half. Robbins' hook shot off a steal four minutes later made it a 23-point edge with just under three minutes to play.

The blueprint on how to slow down Minnesota in four losses this season was to make life difficult for the Big Ten's third-leading scorer, Marcus Carr, but he got some help Saturday.

Carr had just six points on 2-for-10 shooting in the first half, but six other players scored for the Gophers, who had 16 points in the paint. Senior big man Eric Curry also had six points off the bench.

Pitino was frustrated four minutes into the game when Robbins picked up his second foul after a poor decision in transition. He fouled Isaiah Livers to prevent an uncontested dunk, but it meant the Gophers would have to defend the paint undersized for most of the half.

The 6-9 Curry held his own early against Michigan's 7-1 Hunter Dickinson, who had 28 points in the previous meeting in Ann Arbor on Jan. 6. Dickinson had just five points in the first half Saturday.

Brandon Johnson's hook shot gave the Gophers a 20-10 lead with 7:45 left in the first half. Carr struggled finishing at the basket, but he found Robbins for a dunk to extend it to a 12-point advantage near the five-minute mark.

Livers' back-to-back three-pointers led the Wolverines on a 9-0 run to cut it to 24-21. The Gophers were held without field goal for the last 4:52, but they still led 30-23 at halftime.

In the second half, the Gophers took a 41-30 lead after Robbins hit back-to-back threes. They were 0-for-12 in the game from long distance before the big man found his stroke.

The Wolverines got within six points, but consecutive dunks on the fast break from Robbins and Carr made their teammates jump out of their seats and gave the Gophers a 13-point edge.

The Gophers, who play Wednesday at Nebraska, shot 61% from the field in the second half (17-for-25) and forced 19 turnovers in the game.