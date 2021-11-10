To outsiders, the idea of a bronze hog statue being the prize for a football rivalry might seem like a curious choice, much like the infamous leg lamp passing for a major award in "A Christmas Story.''

To Minnesotans and Iowans, however, Floyd of Rosedale — that 15½-inch by 21-inch statue of a fine swine — represents the best of an Upper Midwest football rivalry that dates to 1891 and has awarded Floyd to the winner of the Gophers-Iowa series since 1935. On Saturday in Iowa City, Floyd will have even more heft than its 98 pounds.

The Gophers (6-3, 4-2 Big Ten) and Iowa (7-2, 4-2) are part of a four-way tie for first place in the Big Ten's West Division along with Wisconsin (6-3, 4-2) and Purdue (6-3, 4-2). The winner of Saturday's game at Kinnick Stadium will take an important step toward winning the West and advancing to the Big Ten Championship Game. The loser will need a lot of help to secure that trip to Indianapolis.

"The fact that it is Iowa, it means a lot to us,'' Gophers defensive end Boye Mafe said. "It's a rivalry game, and winning that trophy means a lot to the state of Minnesota and not just us as players.''

Saturday's winner also will take the overall lead in the Floyd of Rosedale portion of the series, which is tied 42-42-2. Overall, the Gophers lead the series 62-50-2.

The Hawkeyes have controlled the series of late, winning six in a row, eight of nine and 16 of the past 20. In addition, Minnesota has lost nine straight in Iowa City and hasn't won at Kinnick Stadium since 1999.

When asked what he remembered most about the Gophers' last visit to Iowa City, a 23-19 loss to the Hawkeyes in 2019 that handed Minnesota its first defeat of the season after a 9-0 start, coach P.J. Fleck was succinct.

"We didn't win,'' he said.

Gophers senior linebacker Jack Gibbens, a transfer from Abilene Christian who grew up as a Texas Longhorns fan, is well-versed in the Texas-Oklahoma rivalry. Minnesota vs. Iowa? Not so much, but he's immersed himself in it now.

"I didn't grow up in Big Ten country, so it's all new to me, but I'm definitely getting on board with it, seeing how much it means to my teammates and my coaches and the community,'' Gibbens said. "It's really cool playing for trophies — big rivalry games, trophy games.''

The Gophers are 0-4 against Iowa since Fleck took over in 2017. Tanner Morgan was the starting quarterback for two of those defeats, in 2019 and 2020, and is eager for another chance to end the skid.

"We're playing a really, really good opponent,'' Morgan said. "It's exciting to be able to play in these games. That's why you come to play in the Big Ten, and that's why you come to the University of Minnesota.''