Pharrel Payne was one half away from seeing his high school career end last Saturday night, but he now has Park of Cottage Grove one victory away from its first state tournament appearance since 1973.

The 6-9, 235-pound Gophers recruit's 22 points helped the Wolfpack erase a 12-point second-half deficit in a 72-68 win against Bloomington Jefferson and star sophomore Daniel Freitag at home over the weekend.

"I feel like we can pull it out if we put the proper preparation in," said Payne on playing Thursday night in the Class 4A, Section 3 final at Eastview.

The Gophers ended their season last week with 13-17 record in Ben Johnson's first year as coach, but Payne saw a culture being established in his future college program this year.

"What I saw from them that is big to me is being tough – they fought in the Big Ten," Payne said. "Even though it didn't end up the way they wanted it to. They fought. They fought until the end."

The only non-senior in the Gopher rotation this season was sophomore forward Jamison Battle, who led the team with 17.5 points and 6.3 rebounds to earn All-Big Ten honorable mention honors.

"I'm definitely excited," Payne said about playing with Battle. "I think me and him will go great together. He's really good at shooting, a crazy shooter and super athletic."

Johnson will be looking to replace sixth-year senior and starting center Eric Curry, who could join the team as a graduate assistant. Payne saw enough watching the Gophers behind the bench for several games to get excited about how he fits into their system.

"They're able to move the ball and get it to the big man," Payne said. "That's a big thing for me. I like their playing style. I wish I could speed up the time [to get there]."

As a powerfully-built incoming freshman, Payne seems like the ideal candidate to help fill the frontcourt void left by Curry, but he said a starting role was not promised.

"I hope to get in there," Payne said. "But what [Johnson] says is that I have to fight for my spot every day. [The freshmen] have to be gym rats and stay in the gym. We have to get physically ready for the Big Ten and just prepare ourselves."

Payne will be part of a U freshmen class that includes Park Center guard Braeden Carrington, Arizona Compass Prep forward Joshua Ola-Joseph (formerly at Osseo), and Colony High School (Calif.) wing Jaden Henley.

Gophers fans in attendance last Saturday could see the immense potential in Payne. He protected the rim, dominated on the glass, and used his footwork and brute strength to score in the paint, including once taking off for an emphatic dunk from outside the charge lane.

After missing the first eight games of this season with a hip injury, Payne's averaged 22 points, 12 rebounds, and two blocks for the 20-8 Wolfpack. He's had 10 games with at least 20 points and three 30-point efforts, including a career-high 36 vs. Irondale.

"First game I was kind of nervous, but I eventually got my confidence back literally the next day," Payne said. "I think I got a little ways to go, but this summer I think I'll be able to make the leap from high school to the Big Ten."