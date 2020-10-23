Great year, great career

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman left the Gophers to prepare for the 2021 NFL draft when it appeared the Big Ten wouldn’t be playing football this fall. The conference reconsidered, and so did Bateman. He’s back to add to his stats and awards. In 2019, Bateman was:

• Big Ten Receiver of the Year

• AP third-team All-America

• One of 12 finalists for Biletnikoff Award (nation’s top receiver)

• Had 177 receiving yards, two TDs at Purdue

• Had career-high 203 receiving yards, one TD vs. Penn State

• Had 147 receiving yards, one TD vs. Wisconsin

CAREER RECEIVING STATS

Season GP Rec Yds TDs Long Rec/G Catches/G Yds/G

2018 13 51 704 6 86 3.9 13.8 54.2

2019 13 60 1219 11 66 4.6 20.3 93.8

Total 26 111 1923 17 86 4.3 17.3 74.0