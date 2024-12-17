Gophers receiver from Alexandria, Kristen Hoskins, enters transfer portal

Gophers wide receiver Kristen Hoskins, who played in three games over three seasons with Minnesota, announced Tuesday on X that he is entering the transfer portal. Hoskins, an Alexandria, Minn., native, had one rush for 2 yards this season and one reception for minus-3 yards in 2022.
December 17, 2024 at 9:22PM
- Former Gophers linebacker Tyler Stolsky has committed to Florida Atlantic, while ex-Minnesota running back Jordan Nubin committed to Kent State.
Ersery, Perich honored
Gophers offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery was named second-team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America. The honor comes one day after the junior from Kansas City, Mo., and Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year was named third-team All-American by the Associated Press.
- Safety Koi Perich, of Esko, was named to Pro Football Focus’ Freshman All-America team for both defense and as a return specialist. Perich’s 86.4 grade from PFF is the highest among freshmen on defense this year.
