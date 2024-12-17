Gophers

Gophers receiver from Alexandria, Kristen Hoskins, enters transfer portal

Kristen Hoskins played three games over three seasons with the Gophers before entering the portal.

By Randy Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 17, 2024 at 9:22PM
The Gophers continue to work on their 2025 roster. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Gophers wide receiver Kristen Hoskins, who played in three games over three seasons with Minnesota, announced Tuesday on X that he is entering the transfer portal. Hoskins, an Alexandria, Minn., native, had one rush for 2 yards this season and one reception for minus-3 yards in 2022.

  • Former Gophers linebacker Tyler Stolsky has committed to Florida Atlantic, while ex-Minnesota running back Jordan Nubin committed to Kent State.

Ersery, Perich honored

Gophers offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery was named second-team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America. The honor comes one day after the junior from Kansas City, Mo., and Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year was named third-team All-American by the Associated Press.

  • Safety Koi Perich, of Esko, was named to Pro Football Focus’ Freshman All-America team for both defense and as a return specialist. Perich’s 86.4 grade from PFF is the highest among freshmen on defense this year.
about the writer

Randy Johnson

College football reporter

Randy Johnson covers University of Minnesota football and college football for the Minnesota Star Tribune, along with Gophers hockey and the Wild.

