Offensive tackle De'Eric Mister of West Side High School in Gary, Ind., on Sunday morning became the second player to verbally commit to the Gophers while attending their "Summer Splash'' recruiting weekend, joining Maple Grove tight end Sam Peters, who pledged to the program for its 2023 recruiting class on Friday.

Mister, 6-7 and 285 pounds, is a three-star recruit who's ranked the 20th-best prospect in Indiana and the 117th-rated offensive tackle nationally in the 2023 class by 247Sports. Mister had scholarship offers from four other FBS schools: Ball State, Central Michigan, Kentucky and Western Michigan.

Mister is the 11th player to commit to the Gophers for their 2023 recruiting class.

