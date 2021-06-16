Ike White, a wide receiver at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, announced via Twitter that he has committed to the Gophers football program.

White, 5-11 and 185 pounds, is a three-star recruit and the 130th-ranked receiver nationally by 247Sports in the Class of 2022. White made his official visit to Minnesota last weekend and on May 18 listed his five finalists as Boston College, Virginia Tech, Cincinnati, Maryland and the Gophers. Among his other offers were Indiana, Syracuse, Pittsburgh and Tennessee.

A Philadelphia native, White transferred to St. Frances Academy before his sophomore season. St. Frances didn't play last fall because of the coronavirus pandemic.

White is the eighth player overall and second wide receiver to commit to the Gophers, joining Alexandria, Minn., wideout Kristen Hoskins. The Gophers will be host to more recruits on their official visits this weekend.