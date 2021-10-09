MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota running back Trey Potts was discharged Friday from an Indiana hospital where he spent six days after an unspecified medical condition developed during the team's game at Purdue.

The university's athletic department announced that Potts returned to Minnesota for follow-up care and said he was "doing well."

The Gophers in their statement thanked the public for their concern but declined to divulge any details about what sent the third-year player from Williamsport, Pennsylvania, to the hospital after leaving the game late in the fourth quarter. His last carry went for 6 yards on third-and-3 near the 3-minute mark as Minnesota was winding down the clock of a 20-13 victory.

There was no obvious sign on the field of a problem for Potts, who rushed 15 times for 78 yards and the go-ahead touchdown for the Gophers, but the situation was serious enough for athletic director Mark Coyle, head athletic trainer Mike Sypniak and team physician Dr. David Jewison to stay overnight in Indiana for support for Potts.

Potts is second in the Big Ten with 552 rushing yards after taking over for Mo Ibrahim, a second team preseason Associated Press All-American pick who suffered a season-ending lower leg injury in the opener against Ohio State.

The Gophers don't play Saturday. Their next game is Oct. 16 against Nebraska.

___

More AP college football coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25.