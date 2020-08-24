The Gophers earned the No. 19 ranking in the preseason AP Top 25 poll announced Monday.

Even though the Gophers and several other programs on the list will not play this fall because of the coronavirus pandemic, media members still voted on the top teams for 2020. The Gophers finished 2019 at No. 10 in this same poll after an 11-2 season.

In the USA Today preseason coaches poll, the Gophers ranked slightly higher at No. 18.

Clemson, Ohio State and Alabama were the top-three teams, in order. In all, six Big Ten teams made the poll, including Penn State at No. 7, Wisconsin at No. 12, Michigan at No. 16 and Iowa at No. 24. Indiana and Northwestern received some votes.

Nine teams of the 25 will not play until 2021.

