Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan blames himself first for the 49-24 loss to Michigan this past Saturday.

Even though it was offensive coordinator Mike Sanford Jr.’s first game at the helm, even though starting offensive linemen Daniel Faalele and Curtis Dunlap Jr., were out for undisclosed reasons, even though it was the first game in a delayed-but-breakneck Big Ten season, Morgan would readily take sole responsibility for the disappointing show.

“At the end of the day, things run through me,” Morgan said Tuesday. “And I have to be better for our team to be successful, and I will be.”

Morgan completed 18-of-31 passes for 197 yards, a touchdown and an interception. The cobbled-together O-line allowed five sacks on Morgan, though the quarterback generously said he could have avoided some of those with better pocket movement.

The Gophers’ first series looked pretty strong, but the execution fell off after that. Consistently implementing plays at a high level will be Morgan’s focus before facing Maryland on the road Friday night — giving the Gophers one less day than usual to correct mistakes.

“Looking at what happened is not an opportunity of, ‘Woe is me,’ because failure is quitting, and that’s something that we’ll never do,” Morgan said. “ … We’re looking at it as an opportunity to take it and say, ‘OK, how can I do better?’ What do I need to do better? And how am I going to be better in that aspect?’”