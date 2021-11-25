Gophers senior quarterback Tanner Morgan has won 68% of his starts, a total of 25 wins — the most in recorded school history. He led the program to arguably its best season in many decades with an 11-2 mark in 2019.

Morgan also holds team career records for completion percentage (61.2%) and efficiency rating (150.9).

At some success-starved schools, that might get in you the discussion for having a statue built. With the Gophers lately ... well, there has been more external talk lately about benching Morgan than feting him.

I was part of that chorus, and I asked Morgan about criticism during his appearance on Thursday's Daily Delivery podcast.

"I think if that's the reason why you're doing what you do, you're going to get burned out because everyone is going to face it," Morgan said. "For me, what matters is our four walls. At the end of the day, I play football for my teammates. It's what I love to do. I believe I'm doing it for a reason. I love to worship the lord as I play football, too.

"Obviously there have been a lot of highs and there have been a lot of lows as well. At the end of the day, it's about being better for my teammates and giving them the best chance to be successful as the quarterback and a leader of this team. In our program we don't really focus on the external. It will burn you out and you won't be able to be at your best."

The Gophers will need Morgan to be at his best against Wisconsin on Saturday. There's a chance that game will determine the Big Ten West title — just as it did in 2019, when the Badgers won 38-17 in Minneapolis. Minnesota has won just once against the Badgers since 2003 — but Morgan was the QB for that game in 2018.

"I think it's a huge learning moment. In 2019 we were close but we weren't able to get the job done," Morgan said. "I say it all the time. There are no guarantees in this game, but you can give yourself the best chance."